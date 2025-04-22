La Liga 2024-25: Plenty at stake in four matches in mid-week action in Spain

Madrid (Spain), April 22 (IANS) Four games in La Liga on Wednesday have a lot to say about the title race, next season's Champions League berths, and the struggle to avoid relegation. Real Madrid make the short trip to Getafe after Sunday's injury-time win at home to Athletic Club Bilbao, and depending on FC Barcelona's result against Mallorca on Tuesday, Madrid could kick off seven points behind the league leaders and again need to win to keep in touch.

Saturday's Copa del Rey final in Sevilla comes three days after the game, with Madrid understandably unhappy at having 24 hours less preparation and recovery time for that match than Barca.

With Kylian Mbappe doubtful with an ankle injury, Carlo Ancelotti will probably make rotations to try and keep key players fresh for Saturday, with Brahim Diaz and Arda Guler getting a chance and David Alaba returning in defense, reports Xinhua. Getafe are safe from relegation in mid-table and have little at stake other than pride.

Athletic Club Bilbao remain in fourth place, with a five-point lead over Villarreal in fifth, and coach Ernesto Valverde will make wholesale changes to the team that was second away from taking a point from the Bernabeu on Sunday.

Valverde complained publicly about the scheduling that forces his side to kick off at 7 pm on Wednesday after not finishing until 11 pm on Sunday, giving his players just 68 hours between one game and another, when this match could easily have been played on Thursday or Friday.

Players such as Davi Vivian, Yeray Alvarez, and Oihan Sancet will all start on Wednesday, although Nico Williams is a doubt with a slight groin injury, while Javier Munoz is suspended, and Fabio Silva is a doubt for a Las Palmas side that has given its survival hopes a boost with consecutive wins.

Villarreal travel to Celta Vigo for what promises to be an entertaining match against a rival looking to qualify for Europe next season, and who pushed Barcelona all the way before losing to a 98th-minute penalty at the weekend. Alex Baena is out for Villarreal, but Yeremi Pino showed with a goal at the weekend that he is a more than able deputy.

Wednesday's last match sees Alaves at home to Real Sociedad in a Basque derby. Alaves need a win after slipping into the bottom three at the weekend despite a draw away to Sevilla, while Real Sociedad still have a chance to qualify for Europe after drawing in Villarreal.

