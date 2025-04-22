Delhi Speaker seeks IGNCA help for Assembly building's conservation

New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, on Tuesday, asked the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) to submit a report within three weeks on a conservation plan for the legislature building that served as the first Parliament of Independent India.

Speaker Gupta expressed his vision of transforming the Assembly into a "living heritage site", symbolising both the historical evolution of democratic governance in India and the rich cultural legacy of Delhi.

The plan also envisions the development of a light and sound show to celebrate the legacy of the Assembly, along with the production of a documentary to chronicle its historical and democratic significance.

Additionally, a museum will be constructed to preserve and showcase the Assembly's rich heritage.

An official said a committee will be constituted to oversee the project's progress.

Speaker Gupta said the meeting was aimed at formulating a roadmap to elevate the Assembly as a site of national heritage importance.

It also emphasised the need to preserve traditional architectural skills and techniques employed in its original construction, thereby honouring the craftsmanship of earlier generations, he added.

The goal is to transform the Assembly premises into a destination of historical and cultural eminence, capable of attracting dignitaries, delegates, and visitors from across the globe, he said.

Those present at the meeting included personalities from the fields of heritage conservation and engineering, including Sachchidanand Joshi, Member Secretary, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA); Ramesh C. Gaur, Dean (IGNCA); B.R. Mani, Director General, National Museum; Achal Pandya, Head of Conservation and Kaladarsana at IGNCA; Jitender Yadav, Additional Commissioner (Heritage Cell); Krishna Kumar Singh, Superintending Engineer, Central and New Delhi Maintenance Circle; and Sanjeev Kumar, Executive Engineer (Heritage Cell), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on how to implement a holistic approach that combines modern conservation methodologies with traditional heritage values, the official added.

The experts shared their perspectives on preserving the integrity of the original structure while enhancing the experience for visitors and stakeholders alike.

Speaker Gupta emphasised the importance of such initiatives in fostering national pride and educating younger generations.

As part of this vision, he proposed opening the Assembly to public visitors on weekends, allowing them to engage with the nation's architectural and democratic heritage.

