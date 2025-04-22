‘Blot on Humanity’: Rahul, Kharge condemn terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam

New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) Senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and several others from Opposition parties on Tuesday condemned the cowardly terror attack on innocent tourists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

Asserting that the nation is united against terrorism, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi asked the Government to take measures to prevent a repeat of “such barbaric incidents”.

In a post on social media platform X, Rahul Gandhi said, “The news of the death of tourists and injuries to many in the cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir is extremely condemnable and heartbreaking.”

“I express my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and hope for the speedy recovery of the injured. The whole country is united against terrorism. Instead of making hollow claims of the situation being normal in Jammu and Kashmir, the government should now take accountability and take concrete steps so that such barbaric incidents do not happen in the future and innocent Indians do not lose their lives like this,” said Gandhi.

Congress President Kharge said in a post on X, “The entire nation is united in fighting the scourge of cross-border terrorism. These dastardly targeted attacks are a blot on humanity. News reports indicate that precious lives have been lost.”

Kharge said, “On behalf of the Congress party, my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured. India’s National Security is paramount and we urge the GOI to take corrective measures to ensure the same.”

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also criticised the attack in which tourists from the state were also hit. “I strongly condemn the heinous terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, J&K. Kannadigas are among the victims of this shocking incident. Upon receiving the news, I convened an emergency meeting and reviewed the situation with the Chief Secretary and senior police officials,” said the CM in a social media post.

Condemning the attack, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in a post on X said, "The cowardly terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir is a highly condemnable and shameful act. Targeting unarmed and innocent civilians is a crime against humanity. This is completely unacceptable. The whole country stands united against terrorism and strongly condemns it. According to reports, many tourists have been killed in this attack. May God give peace to the departed souls. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured."

Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha also condemned the attack. “The brutal attack on tourists in Pahalgam is an unforgivable act of cowardice. No cause, no grievance can justify such inhumanity. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured and strength to the families affected. Those behind this barbarity are enemies of peace and must be crushed with the full weight of justice,” he said in a post on X.

Mehbooba Mufti of the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Democratic Party (PDP) also condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam. "Our thoughts are with the victims and their families. This senseless violence serves no purpose and only brings pain. There can be no justification for such acts,” said a message on the official social media handle of PDP.

As per reports, 2 to 3 terrorists wearing army fatigues came and fired at horse-riding tourists in the Baisran area around 2.30 p.m. Baisran is a small meadow 3 to 4 km from the Pahalgam market, and tourists take horses to reach the place as there is no motorable road to it.

"One tourist was killed in this attack, and several others, including tourists and locals, were injured. The injured have been shifted to Pahalgam hospital, from where those with critical injuries were shifted to Srinagar for specialised treatment," an official said, adding that the area has been cordoned off by the security forces to trace the assailants.

Sources said the casualty figure is feared to rise.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.