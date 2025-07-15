Amarnath Yatra: Over 2.20 lakh devotees have darshan in 12 days

Srinagar, July 15 (IANS) Another batch of 6,388 pilgrims left for Kashmir from Jammu on Tuesday to perform the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, as over 2.20 lakh had ‘darshan’ during the last 12 days.

The official said over 2.20 lakh yatris have so far performed the ongoing Amarnath Yatra since it started on July 3.

“Another batch of 6,388 yatris left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in two escorted convoys for the Valley today. First escorted convoy of 103 vehicles carrying 2,501 yatris left at 3.26 a.m. for Baltal base camp, while the second escorted convoy of 145 vehicles carrying 3,887 yatris left at 4.15 a.m. for Nunwan (Pahalgam) base camp,” officials said.

The weather office has forecast widespread light to moderate rain in J&K during the next 24 hours. Officials said the onward movement of yatris from the two base camps of Baltal and Nunwan (Pahalgam) towards the holy cave would be decided only after taking the weather conditions into consideration.

Bhumi Pujan of ‘Chhari Mubarak’ (Lord Shiva’s Holy Mace) was performed at Pahalgam on July 10. The Chhari Mubarak was taken to Pahalgam by a group of seers led by the sole custodian of the Chhari Mubarak, Mahant Swami Deependra Giri, from its seat at the Dashnami Akhara Building in Srinagar to Pahalgam.

In Pahalgam, the Chhari Mubarak was taken to the Gauri Shankar temple, where the Bhumi Pujan was held. The Chhari Mubarak will reach the holy cave shrine on August 9, marking the official conclusion of the Yatra.

Authorities have made extensive multi-tier security arrangements for this year’s Amarnath Yatra, as this takes place after the cowardly attack of April 22 in which Pakistan-backed terrorists killed 26 civilians after segregating them on the basis of faith in the Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam.

An additional 180 companies of CAPFs have been brought in to augment the existing strength of the Army, BSF, CRPF, SSB and the local police.

The Army has rolled out 'Operation SHIVA 2025', deploying more than 8,500 troops alongside advanced surveillance and combat technology.

All the transit camps en route to the two base camps and the entire route from Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu to the cave shrine are secured by the security forces.

This year, the Yatra started on July 3 and will end after 38 days on August 9, coinciding with Shravan Purnima and Raksha Bandhan.

Yatris approach the holy cave shrine situated 3888 metres above sea level in the Kashmir Himalayas either from the traditional Pahalgam route or the shorter Baltal route. Those using the Pahalgam route pass through Chandanwari, Sheshnag and Panchtarni to reach the cave shrine, covering a distance of 46 km on foot. This trek takes a pilgrim four days to reach the cave shrine. And, those using the shorter Baltal route have to trek 14 km to reach the cave shrine and return to the base camp the same day after performing the Yatra.

No helicopter services are available to Yatris this year due to security reasons.

The cave shrine houses an ice stalagmite structure that wanes and waxes with the phases of the moon. Devotees believe that the ice stalagmite structure symbolises the mythical powers of Lord Shiva.

