Amarnath Yatra: J&K DGP reviews security arrangements 

Srinagar, July 14 (IANS) Director General of Police J&K Dilbag Singh on Friday visited Base Camp Yatri Niwas Bhagwati Nagar Jammu to review the security arrangements and other facilities for the pilgrims of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

The DGP inspected the security methods and mechanisms adopted for the security of yatris at the camp.

He was briefed by the officers about the deployment plans and management of boarding and lodging of yatris besides security arrangements in and around the camp.

“Directing for close vigil to be maintained at the base camp and around the camp, the DGP emphasised that the instruction for the movement of yatra convoys and timing schedule should be strictly adhered to. He also took stock of the traffic management at the camp,” a police statement said.

The DGP stressed upon the officers to ensure strict compliance of SOPs and instructions conveyed for the security of yatris.

He said that security measures should be implemented efficiently and security of all the vital points of the camp should be reviewed randomly and officers/officials be directed to take required measures found necessary.

The DGP also interacted with the pilgrims and enquired about the facilities and arrangements available.

