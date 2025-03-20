Amaal Mallik deletes his controversial post about depression and cutting ties with family, issues clarification

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Singer Amaal Mallik has deleted his controversial post about battling depression and severing ties with his family. The music composer has now issued a clarification regarding his earlier statement.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Amaal shared a note that read, “Thank you for the love and support it truly means a lot, but I would request the media portals to not harass my family.. Please don’t sensationalise and give negative headlines to my vulnerability…It’s a request. It’s taken a lot for me to open up & it is a very tough time for me…I will always love my family but for now, from afar. Nothing changes between us brothers, Armaan and I are one and nothing can come between us. Love & Peace.”

In his earlier deleted post, Amaal wore his heart on his sleeve as he candidly shared his struggles with clinical depression and discussed the strained relationship with his brother, Armaan Malik, attributing the growing distance to his parents. In the emotional Instagram post, he expressed his decision to maintain only professional ties with his family moving forward.

Amaal Mallik shared that after dedicating years to the music industry and composing 126 songs over the past decade, he felt overlooked and unappreciated by his family. This neglect, he explained, has had a profound impact on his mental health and sense of self-worth. He also revealed that his parents’ actions have played a major role in creating the rift between him and his brother.

An excerpt from his now deleted post read, “The journey has been terrific for both of us but the actions of my parents have been the reason we as brothers have gone too far from one another and all of this has made me step in for myself as it has left a very deep scar across my heart. “Through the last many years, they have left no opportunity to disturb my well-being and belittle all my friendships, my relationships, my mindset, my self-confidence. What really matters is that I am clinically depressed because of these happenings. Yes, I have only myself to blame for my actions but my self-worth has been diminished countless times by actions of near and dear ones that stole pieces of my soul.”

Following Amaal's shocking revelations, his mother, Jyothi Mallik in an interview, opted to remain silent on the matter. In a brief statement, she said whatever he has shared is his decision.

