Alleged audio clip of K'taka BJP MLA talking about PM goes viral

Raichur (Karnataka), March 31 (IANS) An alleged audio clip of Shivaraj Patil, the BJP MLA in Karnataka's Raichur district, talking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi went viral across the state on Friday.

In the clip, Patil alleges that no one, including the Prime Minister, can question him and he will not listen to any stooge.

"There is no Modi or anyone. I am the only Shivaraj Patil. I won't listen to any sidekicks. I am not bothered about Modi's right hand. I am the single army. I don't have any right or left. I am Modi. I am Trump. They can't play me," the MLA is heard saying in the 3-minute clip.

"I don't care if I lose or win the election. If there is any person without worries in the world, it is Shivaraj Patil. I am like God. I ask my boys to touch my feet and take blessings everyday," he says.

The development comes as an embarrassment to the state's ruling party ahead of the May 10 Assembly polls and it is already becoming a topic of discussion in the political circles.

So far, Patil has not issued any clarification regarding the audio clip.

