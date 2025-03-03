Allegations made by Congress worker Himani’s mother are serious: BJP

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) Senior BJP leader Satish Poonia on Monday expressed sorrow over the tragic murder of Congress worker Himani Narwal, calling the incident in Haryana 'unfortunate.' He conveyed his condolences while also addressing the allegations raised by Himani's mother, which have sparked controversy and raised questions about the Congress party’s conduct.

Speaking to IANS, Poonia remarked, "The murder in Haryana is truly unfortunate, and the government is taking necessary actions to ensure law and order is maintained so that such incidents do not occur again. However, the allegations made by Himani’s mother are quite serious and have once again cast doubts on the character of the Congress party. In several such incidents across the country, similar questions have been raised regarding Congress. These allegations are sensational, and it’s time for Congress to address them openly before the public. While Congress leaders are quick to criticise the government, no one is addressing the concerns of Himani's mother."

Savita, the slain Congress worker's mother said, “I am sure the accused is a known person, either someone from the party or someone from her college or our relative. Only they could come home... I am sure someone tried to do something to her, and she protested, which is why this happened."

Poonia further reacted on the recent comments made by Congress national spokesperson Shama Mohamed about Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma.

"Such comments are made for cheap popularity," he said, criticising the remarks as absurd.

"Under Rohit Sharma's leadership, the Indian cricket team won the World Cup, and they are playing exceptionally well. Congress should refrain from making baseless statements that undermine our sports icons."

Poonia also reacted to the municipal elections in Haryana. He hailed the public's support for the BJP's "double engine government," noting that the people have shown trust in the party's governance.

He added, "The people of Haryana have given their stamp of approval to good governance under the double engine government. We are committed to bringing further development with our 'triple engine government' for the cities, with distinct resolutions tailored for each city and for Haryana as a whole. The public has placed their faith in us, and with the results of the municipal elections on March 12, we are confident that we will form the government."

The municipal elections in Haryana, which took place on March 2, will determine mayors and ward members in seven municipal corporations, as well as municipal councils and committees across the state. The results will be announced on March 12.

