Allahabad HC for more facilities for retired judges

Prayagraj, April 7 (IANS) The Allahabad High Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh government to immediately implement the proposed rule regarding increasing the facilities of retired high court judges in the state.

The proposal pertained to providing domestic help and other facilities to the former chief justices and former judges of this court.

Hearing a writ petition filed by Association of Retired Supreme Court and High Court Judges and another, a division bench comprising Justice Suneet Kumar and Justice Rajendra Kumar-IV, on Thursday directed that while implementing this proposal, the earlier government order issued in this regard on July 3, 2018 should be superseded. The court will now hear the matter on April 19.

Passing the above directives, the court further directed that the finance department of the state should accord approval to the said proposal within a week.

The court also directed in its order dated March 4 that the notification of the government order regarding the said proposal and the approval thereof, shall be placed on record on the date fixed.

In the event the order is not complied with, the additional chief secretary, finance and the principal secretary (law) and other officers who are present before the court, shall appear on the date fixed also.

As per direction of the court, SMA Rizvi, secretary, finance, Sarayu Prasad Mishra, special secretary, finance and principal secretary law, government of Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow were present along with the record before the court.

During the court proceedings, the principal secretary law, at the outset, pointed out that the matter was placed before the finance department of the state for approval on six occasions, but the approval was not accorded.

