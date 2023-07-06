Allahabad HC denies protection to live-in couple

Prayagraj, July 6 (IANS) The Allahabad High Court has dismissed a writ petition filed by a married woman, who was living with another person, on the grounds that granting police protection to such a couple could indirectly endorse illicit relationships.

Dismissing the petition filed by Sunita and another, Justice Renu Agarwal clarified that the court was not against live-in relationship but was against illegal relations.

“This court does not deem it proper to permit the parties to such illegality as tomorrow petitioners may convey that we have sanctified their illicit relations,” the court added.

The petitioner’s counsel argued that Sunita, who is an adult, had entered into a voluntary relationship with the second petitioner due to alleged torture by her husband.

They requested police protection, claiming that the husband posed a threat to their peaceful existence.

However, the state counsel disagreed and contended that the court should not support this type of relationship.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.