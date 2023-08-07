All private schools in UP to remain closed on Tuesday

Lucknow, Aug 7 (IANS) The Unaided Private Schools Association has announced closure of all private schools in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday in wake of the incident at the Children Girls School in Azamgarh, in which a girl student died after falling from the third floor of the school in suspicious circumstances.

The association has taken this decision after the bail of the principal and teacher of the private school, arrested in connection with the girl’s death, was cancelled.

Earlier, the Private School Association had met Principal Secretary Home, Sanjay Prasad in the afternoon. After his assurance, the decision to close the school was withdrawn but again in the evening, in a dramatic development, the decision was cancelled.

Association's President Anil Agarwal said: "The bail of the principal and teacher of Azamgarh Children Girls School was rejected by the court. Due to the sections imposed by the police, the bail was cancelled by the lower court. In any school in Uttar Pradesh, whether it be the teacher working in it or the principal of the school, would not want that any student studying in their school fall prey to any accident."

"As much as the family members of that child are disturbed by this incident, so are the people of the schools, but the reason was a mobile phone and that too was given by the parents. After all, what was the fault of the principal and the teacher in this, for what they are being punished. Due to this, the employees, teachers and principals working in the private schools are angry. In such a situation, it has been decided by the association that all the private schools of Uttar Pradesh will remain closed on August 8," Agarwal added.

On July 31, a class 11 student from Kolghat city of Azamgarh, jumped from the third floor of Children Girls School, and died. The incident was captured in the CCTV camera. The relatives had accused the school principal and the class teacher of mentally harassing the girl.

After the incident, the relatives created a ruckus. The police arrested a teacher and the principal of the college.

