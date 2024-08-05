'All aspirations will be fulfilled in coming days', PM Modi assures people of J&K & Ladakh

Srinagar, Aug 5 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday assured the people of J&K and Ladakh that the government would work to fulfil all their aspirations in the days to come.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Today we mark five years since the Parliament of India decided to abrogate Articles 370 and 35(A), a watershed moment in our nation's history.

“It was the start of a new era of progress and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. It meant that the Constitution of India was implemented in these places in letter and spirit, in line with the vision of the great men and women who made the Constitution.

“With abrogation came security, dignity and opportunity for the women, youth, backward, tribal, and marginalised communities who were deprived of the fruits of development.

“At the same time, it ensured that corruption, which plagued J&K for decades, has been kept at bay. I assure the people of J&K and Ladakh that our government will keep working for them and fulfil their aspirations in the coming times."

The Prime Minister's assurance comes when the Election Commission is preparing to hold the Assembly elections in J&K by the end of September so that the people here have an elected government of their own.

J&K has been without an elected government since June 2018 when the BJP withdrew support to the coalition government headed by Mehbooba Mufti following which the state was brought under Governor’s Rule.

Monday marks the fifth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 after which J&K was brought in line with the rights, privileges, and obligations of all other Indian states and Union Territories.

