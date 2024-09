Alia dazzles in silver breastplate by Gaurav Gupta for Paris Fashion Week debut

Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Bollywood star Alia Bhatt looked drop-dead-gorgeous as she made her Paris Fashion Week debut in a creation by ace couturier Gaurav Gupta.

The actress sauntered on the runway along with American star Andie MacDowell during the show "Walk Your Worth" at Palais Garnier. The Indian actress wore a metal-cast silver breastplate paired with black velvet flared pants from the designer's 2024 couture collection Arunodaya.

Gupta, who has styled renowned global head-turners,took to Instagram, where he shared wrote: “@aliaabhatt in custom Gaurav Gupta Couture for her runway debut at the L’Oréal Paris - Le Defilé show”

“She wears metal-cast silver breastplate adorned with intertwining snakes and birds, paired with black sharara trousers. #GauravGupta #GauravGuptaCouture #AliaBhatt.”

Gupta’s list of celebrities, who have sported his creations include names such as Beyonce, Paris Hilton, Mindy Kaling, Angela Bassett, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shakira, Jenna Ortega, Jr Ntr. Bebe Rexha, Sharon Stone, Jeena Ortega, Sharon Stone, Ashanti, Luis Fonsi, Lizzo, Kylie Minogue, Megan Thee Stallion and Saweetie.

Alia, who will next be seen in “Jigra”, on September 20 shared some unseen picture with her father-director Mahesh Bhatt on the occasion of his 76th birthday. She took to her photo-sharing platform Instagram and posted two pictures.

The caption read: “sometimes all you gotta do in life is show up .. you always did and always do. Happy birthday pops/g-pa there’s no one like you".

‘Jigra’ helmed by director Vasan Bala. The teaser of the film has completely shaken the internet with its power-packed setup as Alia steps into the action arena to save her brother.

The upcoming action thriller film will be theatrically released on October 11, 2024, in a clash with Rajkummar Rao-Triptii Dimri starrer- ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’. ‘Jigra’ also features Vedang Raina, Manoj Pahwa, Rahul Ravindran and Rahul Nanda in crucial roles.

Apart from that, Alia will also be seen in Shiv Rawail's directorial titled ‘Alpha’ alongside ‘Munjya’ fame actor Sharvari Wagh. ‘Alpha’ is the first female-based espionage thriller in the ‘YRF Spy Universe’. The project has been bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

