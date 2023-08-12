Akshita Mudgal to star in 'Tulsi Dham ke Laddoo Gopal': It felt like divine intuition

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) Actress Akshita Mudgal revealed she felt a 'divine intuition' on hearing the narration of 'Tulsi Dham ke Laddoo Gopal', saying the role was 'destined' for her.

Akshita will play the lead 'Tulsi' in upcoming fiction show 'Tulsi Dham ke Laddoo Gopal'.

Guided by timeless wisdom of Laddoo Gopal, Tulsi becomes the sole witness to his presence amid tough situations, a realm veiled from the world.

Sharing her excitement for this new role, Akshita said: "I believe this role was meant for me. Being a devoted follower of Laddoo Gopal, I truly feel his blessings guided me to this opportunity. When Saini sir narrated the story to me, it felt like a divine intuition, and I instantly knew that this role was destined for me. I hope the audience can connect with Tulsi's journey and find inspiration in the wise teachings of Laddoo Gopal."

Tulsi's spirit confronts quintessential vices-lust, wrath, greed, attachment, and ego. Her resolve radiates as she faces this battle, a blend of faith and courage against adversity. An interesting story unfolds as Tulsi's determination emerges from the shadows. Will her beliefs and righteousness conquer all?

‘Tulsi Dham ke Laddoo Gopal’ will air from August 21 on Shemaroo TV.

At the age of 10, Akshita participated in DID Li'l Masters Season 2. She did her debut on television with ‘Crime Patrol’, and has appeared in more than 50 episodes.

Then in 2014, she appeared in a Kannada Film 'Ugramm'. She also starred as a child artist in the 2015 Emraan Hashmi starrer film ‘Mr. X’ and Akshay Kumar starrer film ‘Brothers’.

She also played the lead role of Ishqi Ahaan Malhotra in Sony’s popular show ‘Ishk Par Zor Nahi’, opposite Param Singh.

