As Bilawal gains visibility, PPP gains ground, grows with PTI defectors

Islamabad, Aug 12 (IANS) As Pakistan inches towards a political transition through the upcoming general elections, the ruling coalition government carries with it a severe burden of bad performance during its 16-months tenure. However, one party whose political strategy and performance while being in the government benefited its future political course is the Pakistan People Party (PPP) and its leader and former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.



Bilawal’s first taste of the power started with his appointment as the country’s youngest Foreign Minister. Bilawal and his party leadership kept a strong control over relevant government ministries like Foreign Affairs and Climate Change, two of the main quarters for global engagements, connections, meetings and addressing issues.

During his time as the Foreign Minister, Bilawal made extensive foreign trips in an effort to not only do some damage control Pakistan had faced with specially with the western and European countries, but to also build his image while representing the nation’s foreign policy and expressing his readiness to make adjustments in resetting ties with the global powers.

PPP has since the past kept a stronghold on its power centre of Sindh province and further strengthened its roots in Balochistan as well during the 16 months.

This was done at a time when Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), which were strong holds of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, respectively, remained in the midst of political deterioration.

Punjab, the country’s largest in terms of political representation in the National Assembly, became a battleground between the two parties.

The deterioration in Punjab opened avenues for PPP to make headways into the province since many PTI breakaway leaders joined the PPP and vowed to contest the next elections under their electoral ticket.

The PPP’s smart political strategies have certainly brought them to front as the winners in the ongoing political uncertainty, showcasing them as a more suitable, trustable and sustainable political party for future politics, making their leader Bilawal Bhutto as even more favourable to become the next Prime Minister of the country.

"PPP has been very smart in its politics. It has kept itself aligned with PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement) yet has maintained its individuality as a political force. It has refrained from confrontational politics and made full use of the breach created by PMLN and PTI to extend its outreach into Punjab and KP," said political analyst Waseem Shamsi.

"Bilawal has been a new Foreign Minister, but his performance has been impressive. His visit to Goa, his statements in the US defending Pakistan and its position on Afghanistan and Iran and his diplomatic campaigning during the devastating floods, has been very good.”

The PPP leader's recent visit to Ghotki, Sindh where he promised interest-free loans and land ownership rights to the locals affected by the floods, certainly hit the right notes as far as gaining support of the masses is concerned and will certainly be the driving force of his and his party’s election manifesto going forward.

It would not be wrong to say that Bilawal s going to be one of the front line contenders to lead the country and his party may become the one to form the next coalition government.

--IANS

hamza/ksk

