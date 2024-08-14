Akshay Oberoi to joins Yash-starrer 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups’ cast

Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) Actor Akshay Oberoi has joined the star-studded cast of “Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups” featuring Yash.

The actor took to social media, where he shared a welcome gift from the team on his Instagram stories.

A source close to the production revealed: "Akshay Oberoi's addition to the cast of Toxic brings an exciting dynamic to the film. He is an actor who always delivers a powerful performance, and pairing him with Yash is something that fans are eagerly waiting to see”.

Akshay is currently in Bangalore to shoot one of the schedules of the film, which started shooting sometime back. Directed by Geetu Mohandas the film is one of the most anticipated releases of the year and is set in the world of drug mafia.

On August 8, it was reported that Yash, who is known for the ‘KGF’ franchise, kickstarted work on “Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups”.

The actor took to his Instagram and shared a picture of himself with producer Venkat K. Narayana. He wrote: “The journey begins #Toxic.”

“Toxic: A fairy Tale for Grown Ups” is Yash’s second film in two years after the release of ‘KGF: Chapter 2’, in which he played the iconic character of Rocky.

Several pan-India films are lined up for release such as “Pushpa 2: The Rule”, “Kantara: Chapter 1” and “Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups”.

Akshay is currently busy with his next, "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari" with Varun Dhawan for which he has been shooting for the last few weeks. His upcoming projects also include "Tu Chahiye", "Dil Hai Gray", "Two Zero One Four", "Illegal 3", "Broken News 2" and "Varchasva".

It was in 2002, when Akshay made his acting debut as a child in the 2002 comedy-drama "American Chai". He played his first leading role in "Isi Life Mein". He was then seen starring in films such as "Pizza", "Piku", "Fitoor", "Gurgaon", "Kaalakaandi", "I Love You" and "Gaslight".

