Akshay, Katrina-starrer ‘Namastey London’ to re-release on Holi

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Actors Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s 2007 blockbuster “Namastey London” is all set to light up the silver screen once again as it will re-release on Holi, March 14.

Akshay took to Instagram, where he shared a motion poster of the film featuring him and the actress with the song “Rafta Rafta” playing in the background.

“Thrilled to announce the re-release of #NamasteyLondon on the big screen this Holi, 14th March!Get ready to relive the magic — unforgettable songs, iconic dialogues, and timeless romance with @katrinakaif, all over again. See you at the movies!,” Akshay wrote as the caption.

“Namastey London” is a romantic comedy directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. It stars Rishi Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Nina Wadia, Javed Sheikh, Upen Patel and Clive Standen. The film is originally based on the real life story of Akshay’s friend. Riteish Deshmukh appears in a cameo role in the film.

It was also a box office success, earning Rs. 71.40 crore worldwide, thus becoming the ninth-highest grossing Hindi film of 2007.

The film told the story about Jasmeet, who on a trip to India, was forced by her father to marry Arjun. However, when they return to London, Jasmeet announces her intention of marrying her boyfriend, Charlie Brown.

Akshay’s latest release is “Sky Force”, an action drama film centred around India's first airstrike at the Sargodha airbase of Pakistan in the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965.

The film stars Veer Pahariya, alongside Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur. It is directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani.

Meanwhile, Katrina was last seen in the 2024 mystery thriller film “Merry Christmas” by Sriram Raghavan. The film, a Hindi-Tamil bilingual also stars Vijay Sethupathi, alongside Ashwini Kalsekar, Luke Kenny, and Pari Maheshwari Sharma . The basic plot of the film was based on Frédéric Dard's French novel Le Monte-charge.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.