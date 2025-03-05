Kareena Kapoor can’t wait to see ‘best boy’ Ibrahim Ali Khan on the silver-screen

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to wish Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim on his 24th birthday.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the 'Udta Punjab' actress shared a candid click of the birthday boy and wrote, “Happy birthday to the best boy. Can’t wait to see on the silver-screen @IbrahimAliKhan," along with red heart emojis. In the image, Ibrahim can be seen posing with his hand kept on his face as he looks straight into the camera.

Kareena had earlier shown her support for Ibrahim’s debut film, “Nadaaniyan.” She shared the video from the film on her Instagram Stories, adding a red heart emoji in the caption. Bebo tagged Ibrahim, Khushi Kapoor, Karan Johar, and director Shauna Gautam in the post as well.

Ibrahim Ali Khan is the son of Saif Ali Khan and his former wife Amrita Singh. He has an older sister, actress Sara Ali Khan. Ibrahim’s paternal grandmother is legendary actress Sharmila Tagore. Additionally, he has two half-brothers, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.

The starkid completed his early education at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. To prepare for his acting career, he later enrolled at the New York Film Academy to hone his skills.

Before his debut, Ibrahim was frequently linked to Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, Palak Tiwari, sparking rumors about their relationship. The two were often seen together, and there were reports of them enjoying vacations in exotic locations.

Speaking about his debut project "Nadaaniyan," the upcoming romantic drama also stars Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Mahima Chaudhry, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj. Produced by Dharma Productions, the film is slated to release on Netflix on March 7.

Earlier in a statement, Ibrahim expressed his excitement about his debut project, saying, “My dream has finally come true with Nadaaniyan. I am delighted to see myself on the big screen and to be a part of this great journey. Ishq Mein had me utterly hooked from the moment I heard it.”

