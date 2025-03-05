PM Modi should assure delimitation based on 1971 census: CM Stalin

Chennai, March 5 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to given an assurance in Parliament that any future delimitation of parliamentary constituencies from 2026 onwards would be based on the 1971 population census and remain so for the next 30 years.

An all-party meeting convened by the Tamil Nadu government at the state secretariat passed a resolution emphasising this demand.

The meeting was attended by representatives from over 55 political parties and organisations from southern states.

CM Stalin also announced the formation of a Joint Action Committee comprising MPs from Tamil Nadu and other southern states to protest and raise awareness about the issue.

Speaking at the meeting, CM Stalin warned that delimitation based on the current population could significantly reduce Tamil Nadu’s parliamentary representation.

“Delimitation is like a sword hanging over the heads of southern states. In 2026, the Union government is set to undertake the delimitation of parliamentary constituencies. This process is usually based on population. Tamil Nadu has successfully controlled its population through family planning, women’s empowerment, and improved healthcare. However, this success should not lead to reduced representation in Parliament,” he said.

He explained that if the current 543 parliamentary constituencies remain unchanged, Tamil Nadu could lose eight seats, bringing its representation down from 39 to 32.

CM Stalin added, “If the total number of constituencies is increased to 848 and delimitation is done based on percentage representation, Tamil Nadu should get 22 additional seats. However, if the process is based purely on population, we will get only 10 more seats—leading to a net loss of 12 seats. In both scenarios, Tamil Nadu’s representation will decline.”

The Chief Minister stressed that this issue is a major threat to India’s federal structure and the representation of Tamil Nadu and other southern states.

He recalled that in 2000, the Centre had assured that delimitation would be based on the 1971 population census to encourage states to adopt family planning.

“Similarly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi should now provide an assurance that this principle will be followed from 2026 for the next 30 years,” he demanded.

To further this cause, a Joint Action Committee will be established, comprising MPs from Tamil Nadu and other southern states across various political parties.

CM Stalin announced that formal invitations would be sent to these parties for their participation.

He reiterated that Tamil Nadu is not against delimitation, but it should not become a punishment for states that have implemented effective social welfare and population control policies over the past 50 years.

The all-party meeting unanimously opposed delimitation based on current population figures, arguing that it would be detrimental to the political representation of Tamil Nadu and other southern states.

Prominent leaders who participated in the meeting included the AIADMK Organising Secretary and former minister D. Jayakumar, Congress state President and MLA Selvaperunthagai, CPI state Secretary Mutharasan, CPM state Secretary Shanmugham, VCK chief Thirumavalavan, MDMK chief Vaiko, TVK General Secretary N. Anand, PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss, Dravidar Kazhagam leader Veeramani and MNM President Kamal Haasan.

Other political leaders and representatives also participated in the discussions.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.