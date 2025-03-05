Marco TV Screening Banned, Censor Board Cracks Whip

Over the past few years, Indian film-makers have successfully invented new ways to create action scenes that are stylised and appeal to the masses. Be it Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal or last year's Bollywood release "Kill", these films have managed to treat movie-lovers with killer action blocks that stood out. It was one of the main reasons why both these movies were appreciated by the respective audiences.

One such movie that falls into the same genre was Unni Mukundan's "Marco". The movie, released earlier this year, was a super hit as Malayalam audiences lapped up the movie. What started off slowly turned into a huge phenomenon as the film crossed borders and made its way to other languages as well.

The movie received rave responses from the audiences but the movie however also received flak for its unapologetic depiction of violence. Even some critics who reviewed the movie expressed that the violence was too gory for their liking. Despite the mixed responses in other languages, Marco turned out to be one of the most anticipated movies this year for movie-lovers.

Those who missed watching the movie in theaters were waiting for its OTT release and in what can be considered a shock to movie fans, the makers had announced that they would be releasing the movie on Sony Liv with some cuts and censors. This led to a giant uproar from fans. The makers went ahead with the snipped version.

Now, Marco lands in further trouble as the Central Board of Film Certification Kerala has ordered a ban on the movie, stopping its release on TV. It's being reported that the movie is banned from telecasting on TVs in Kerala and even its OTT version now lands in trouble. The Kerala CBFC director reportedly wrote to the Central board urging their interference in removing the movie from streaming platform, Sony LIV.

It remains to be seen how the makers will respond to this sensational decision from the Kerala CBFC.