Akhilesh Yadav alleges UP police conspired to kill Mangesh Yadav in encounter

Lucknow, Sep 14 (IANS) Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday accused the Uttar Pradesh (UP) Police of conspiring in the encounter of Mangesh Yadav, who was killed earlier this month.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, the former UP Chief Minister claimed that Mangesh’s family had alleged that the police deliberately orchestrated his killing.

“Mangesh Yadav was picked up from his house and killed,” Akhilesh Yadav said on Saturday following his meeting with the family on Friday to understand their version of the events.

On the family's statement to the police, Akhilesh Yadav remarked that people might be compelled to say anything under duress or pressure from the authorities.

Mangesh Yadav, in his early twenties, was shot by the UP Special Task Force on September 5. He was suspected of involvement in a jewellery store robbery in Sultanpur on August 28.

The former UP Chief Minister's remarks follow growing controversy over alleged police encounters in the state.

In a broader criticism of the BJP made on Friday, Akhilesh Yadav had said, "There is no difference between a priest and a mafia, both are the same."

Clarifying on this here on Saturday, he questioned BJP leaders’ silence when a call to action against their opponents was raised with the slogan "Inko maaro joote chaar."

Additionally, Akhilesh Yadav alleged a scam involving land in Ayodhya, claiming that not just land but even ponds were illegally seized. He mockingly referred to the BJP as the "Bharatiya Jameen Party" to underline his accusation.

Reflecting on past political dynamics, Akhilesh Yadav mentioned the failed SP-BSP alliance, claiming it could have transformed national politics but ultimately collapsed due to deceit.

Akhilesh Yadav said that elections are being held in Kashmir for the first time after the removal of Article 370 and the Samajwadi Party is contesting elections there as small states provide good opportunities to become a national level party.

The press conference was organised in Samajwadi party headquarters in Lucknow on Saturday where he honoured litterateurs, poets and journalists on the occasion of Hindi Diwas.

