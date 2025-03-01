Ajmer observes bandh in protest against Bijaynagar rape-blackmail case

Jaipur, March 1 (IANS) Ajmer remained closed on Saturday in protest against the Bijaynagar rape-blackmail case, following a call for a bandh by the Sarva Hindu Samaj community.

Members of various Hindu organisations took to the streets in groups, urging shopkeepers to shut their businesses.

Some bandh supporters deflated the tires of vehicles on the road, while a few shops in Dargah Bazaar remained open despite appeals for closure. However, emergency services remain unaffected by the bandh.

Essential services, including schools, colleges, petrol pumps, gas agencies, and hospitals, continue to operate as usual.

Members of Sarv Hindu Samaj shall be gathering at Gandhi Bhawan before marching to the Collectorate.

Here, they will submit a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, demanding strict action against the accused and a CBI investigation into the case where minors were raped and blackmailed.

Over 130 organisations have expressed their support for the bandh.

On February 15, a minor filed a complaint at the Bijaynagar police station, followed by another minor and later, the father of three girls.

The allegations state that minor girls studying in private schools were raped, blackmailed with obscene photos and videos, and coerced into religious conversion, including reciting the Kalma and observing fasts.

The police have registered a case under the POCSO Act and other relevant sections, launching an investigation.

So far, 13 accused have been arrested, including three minors.

Among those being interrogated are former councilor Hakim Qureshi and cafe operator Sanwar Mal.

The former councilor is set to be presented in court on March 2.

Additionally, the police have secured a production warrant for four other accused — Sohail Mansuri, Luqman, Aashiq, and Karim — who are already in jail.

The investigation continues, with cross-examinations of statements from those in custody.

