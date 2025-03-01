All decks cleared for Sabdham’s release in TN, says director Arivazhagan

Chennai, Mar 1 (IANS) Stating that all hurdles to the release of his eagerly awaited horror thriller Sabdham had been cleared, director Arivazhagan has said that Tamil audiences will now be able to watch his film in theatres near them.

.Sabdham, starring Aadhi and Lakshmi Menon in the lead, was to originally release on February 28. While the film released in other languages as scheduled, the film faced an issue in Tamil Nadu. Fans and film buffs in Tamil Nadu who went to watch the film on the first day of its release returned disappointed.

However, now, director Arivazhagan and actor Aadhi have put out a post on social media, apologising for the delay in release and announcing that the film will be available for all audiences from March 1.

In a video clip that actor Aadhi shared on his timeline, director Arivazhagan said, “You must have been eager to watch Sabdham on the first day. We express our regret for you being unable to watch the film on its first day of release. In cinema, due to a lot of unavoidable reasons, a film's release gets delayed. Sabdham will release today after overcoming all the hurdles it has faced.”

Aadhi, who appears in the video, said , "From today March 1st, Sabdham will be open in all theatres. So sorry. As sir (Arivazhagan) said, some reasons. It is 2.30 in the morning now. We have cleared all hurdles and brought Sabdham before you. We have been receiving good reviews and reports from all languages that the film has released in. Now, we are anxiously waiting for what our Tamil people will say about our film.”

Aadhi plays a paranormal investigator in the film while Lakshmi Menon plays a first year resident doctor. The film, apart from Aadhi and Lakshmi Menon, also features actors Simran, Laila and Redin Kingsley among others.

