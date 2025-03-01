March 13, 14, 31; 3 Days Public Holidays in Uttar Pradesh

Three schools and public holidays have been announced by the government of Uttar Pradesh in March. They will be celebrated on March 13, March 14, and March 31. All government offices, schools, colleges, and banks will be closed on these days.

Holi Festival and Holika Dahan

The holidays on the 13th and 14th of March have been declared public holidays to celebrate the Holi festival and Holika Dahan. Holi, or the festival of colours, is a major festival in Uttar Pradesh, with people gathering to splash colours on one another. Holika Dahan, which occurs before Holi, is a ritual ceremony that signifies the start of the festival.

Eid ul Fitr

The 31st of March has been announced as a public holiday to commemorate Eid ul Fitr, an important festival in the Islamic calendar. On this day, Muslims come together to pray and celebrate with their families.

Bank Holidays

Aside from the public holidays, Uttar Pradesh banks will also remain closed on March 13, 14, and 31. As a result, all banking operations, including those of the Life Insurance Corporation of India, will not be available on these days.

This declaration of public holidays by the government of Uttar Pradesh is done in consideration of the fact that people should be allowed to enjoy these important festivals with their families and communities.

