Ajit Pawar expresses concern over growing population, gives advice

Lonavala, Aug 16 (IANS) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who has been expressing concern over the growing population, on Friday said that children are not born by the grace of Allah or God but by the grace of the husband.

He advised women not to go in for more children but stop at two. Pawar in this address at the Jansanman Yatra at Maval near Lonavala in Pune district, called upon the women present at the rally not to feel bad about his remarks but insisted that a small family will benefit more people from a slew of welfare and development schemes launched by the MahaYuti government.

"I want to join hands with women of all castes and religions. Children are born not because of the grace of Allah or God but due to the grace of the husband. So be happy with two children. If you have a small family, you will benefit more from these schemes. Those two children can be well taken care of. Also good education can be given and you can also live a good life," he remarked.

He urged the women not to fall prey to any misinformation campaign saying that the government will provide Rs 1,500 per month under the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana to 2 crore women as the budgetary provision has already been made.

"No matter what anyone says, we will not take the money back. Does a sister who ties a rakhi to her brother on Raksha Bandhan take it back? Not at all. Don’t believe in rumours, you will get the money as assured under the Ladki Bahin scheme," he said, adding, "I will give the officers whatever funds they want and I have that much sense, I am the Finance Minister."

Pawar said that the government will implement the free electricity scheme for agricultural consumers using agriculture pumps, adding that the distribution company will not come asking for payment of arrears and the bill for the current month.

"Recently, the intelligence department sent me a message that there is a threat to my life. But I don't think if I am going to travel in Maharashtra, my life is in danger. The Police should take care of me. The rakhis by the sisters in Maharashtra have provided me some protection. No danger can touch me due to a shield of rakhis and a shield of love. I have not harmed anyone but have been working to address problems faced by the common people. Being in the government, we were able to provide free education to the children of the poor," said Pawar.

