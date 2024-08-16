Gurugram: Civic body sets up new call centre to resolve complaints

Gurugram, Aug 16 (IANS) The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has launched a dedicated call centre to deal with complaints from people in its area.

Callers can raise their grievance by dialling helpline numbers 18001801817, 9870201817 and 0124-4753555 or can give missed calls at 9873353224 or WhatsApp at 7840001817 and talk about problems.

The new call centre has 20 personnel working between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.

MCG Commissioner, Narhari Singh Banger launched the advanced Complaint Handling System designed to enhance urban management and improve public service delivery at the call centre on Friday.

"This new system represents a significant upgrade over previous methods, incorporating modern technology to address citizens' concerns more efficiently and transparently," Banger said.

According to the MCG officials, the key features of the new complaint handling system include the system offers an intuitive and accessible platform for citizens to submit complaints.

Users can file grievances via a dedicated website and social media platforms such as Twitter (X), Facebook, Instagram or email.

The system's transparent approach through automated notifications and real-time tracking will keep the complainants informed of any updates, progress, or actions taken on their grievances.

Integrated data analytics tools will analyse the complaint patterns and trends. The system generates detailed reports that can be used for strategic planning and informed decision-making to enhance urban infrastructure and services.

After the resolution of a complaint, citizens will have the opportunity to provide feedback on their experience. This feature ensures that the authorities can gauge the effectiveness of their responses and identify areas for further improvement.

"The new complaint handling system represents a significant advancement in urban governance. By leveraging technology to enhance efficiency, transparency, and citizen engagement, the system aims to create a more responsive and accountable municipal administration. As it becomes fully operational, it is expected to lead to improved public service delivery and greater overall satisfaction among residents," the commissioner said.

The call centre for the purpose has been set up in the South City Phase 2 and will function as the coordinating body between residents and departments of the civic body.

"The call centre's staff has been trained to answer queries related to services provided by the MCG. The callers can report any kind of complaint at the call centre, which will be rectified at the earliest," Banger added.

