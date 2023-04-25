Ajinkya Rahane named in India's squad for WTC final against Australia

Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) Senior batter Ajinkya Rahane was on Tuesday named in India's squad for the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia, which is scheduled to be played from June 7 to 11 at The Oval.

Rahane, who has been out from Team India for a while, is having a sensational run at IPL 2023 for Chennai Super Kings. He has scored 209 runs in five matches so far, at an average of 52.25 and a strike-rate of 199.04.

With Shreyas Iyer out injured, the selectors have given Rahane another chance, based on his IPL performances.

Meanwhile, there is no place for Suryakumar Yadav, who has been not able to impress in Test cricket so far.

India's Test squad WTC final:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, K L Rahul, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.

