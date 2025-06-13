Air India crash: Gujarat mourns the demise of former CM Vijay Rupani

New Delhi, June 13 (IANS) Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijaybhai Rupani was among the 241 people who tragically lost their lives in the Air India Flight AI-171 crash near Ahmedabad. His family and well-wishers are in deep mourning.

Rupani, who was widely regarded as a leader with a grounded and compassionate nature, was remembered fondly by those close to him.

A temple priest near his residence said, “I’ve known Vijaybhai for over five years. He was always approachable and ready to help, be it community matters or temple issues. He was kind, service-minded, and treated everyone with respect. I prayed for his soul’s peace.”

A longtime domestic staff member at Rupani's residence shared emotional memories, saying, “He treated everyone equally, no matter who they were. To me, he was like an elder brother; he guided us like a senior family member. His absence has left a void that can never be filled.”

His staff member says, "I have been working with Vijaybhai for 25 years. He was a very good man and treated me like family. I saw him as an elder brother and respected him even more than my own family. I had nothing, but he helped me with everything, from getting my work done to educating my children. He supported me in every possible way."

Rupani’s wife, Anjali Rupani, arrived at Ahmedabad Airport shortly after the incident. She was received by Gujarat State Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi, who extended support on behalf of the state government.

The Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, en route to London Gatwick, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport, killing 241 out of 242 people on board in what is now considered one of India’s worst aviation disasters.

An eyewitness, Jairam, a resident, described what he saw from about two kilometres away: “We suddenly saw smoke rising in the sky. It was very high. When we rushed toward the location, we saw flames. The flight had crashed, and there were many people on board.”

DNA sampling for victim identification has begun at Kasauti Bhavan, BJ Medical College, as families await official confirmation of their loved ones’ identities.

