AIFF'S AGM calls for independent inquiry on Stimac’s contract renewal procedures

Hyderabad, Sep 10 (IANS) The Annual General Body meeting of AIFF, which was held following the ExCo meeting in Hyderabad on Monday saw the members discuss the renewal, termination and eventual settlement of claims under the federation's contract with former head coach Igor Stimac.

Noting that the former head coach had filed a claim of 920,000 US Dollars before the FIFA Football Tribunal before eventually entering into a full and final settlement with the AIFF, the members called for an independent inquiry into the internal procedures that had been followed and the personnel that were involved when the head coach's contract had been renewed in 2023 on unapproved and unfavorable terms, which eventually left the AIFF in a compromised negotiating position leading to significant financial detriment to the federation in the settlement of the claim.

In other developments, the Executive Committee of the AIFF discussed and proposed to have India Under 20 men’s national team participate in I-League competition.

With an eye on AFC Asian Cup 2026 and Asian Games 2026 participation, the AIFF is preparing well in advance having recently assembled an Under 20 squad and will continue to scout talents on-going basis. The proposal is mooted with an idea to have India U20 play in I-League to ensure gaining competitive gametime and to maintain match fitness throughout the year, as I-League endures long season. The India U20 national team will get amnesty from promotion-relegation.

Additionally, the Indian national team is set to get a permanent address for high-altitude training camps, as required. The ExCo members welcomed and accepted the proposal from Arunachal Pradesh Football Association to offer facilities at the newly launched stadium at Tawang, for India national team training camp. Members felt that Tawang, situated at 10,000 feet from sea level, will be an ideal location for high-altitude camps in future to acclimatize squad according to the international competitions.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.