AICC appoints Jitu Patwari as Co-Chairman of MP election campaign committee

Bhopal, Sep 22 (IANS) The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Friday appointed former minister Jitu Patwari as the co-chairman of Madhya Pradesh election campaign committee. I

It came around two months after the AICC released the list of 20-members election campaign committee for Madhya Pradesh in the first week of August.

The committee, which includes state unit head Kamal Nath and former chief minister and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh as members, is headed by former Union

Minister and tribal leader Kantilal Bhuria.

"Congress president has appointed Jitu Patwari as Co-Chairman of the Campaign Committee for Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee, with immediate

effect," a letter issued by K. C. Venugopal, AICC general secretary this morningstated.

Other members of the panel include Govind Singh, Suresh Pachauri, Arun Yadav, Ajay Singh Rahul, Vivek Tankha, Rajmani Patel, Nakul Nath, Sajjan Singh Verma, NP Prajapati, KP Singh Kakkajoo, Lakshman Singh, Bala Bachchan, Tarun Bhanot, Omkar Singh Markam, Vijaylaxmi Sadho, Rajendra Singh, Hina Kaware, Lakhan Singh Yadav, Sukhdeo Panse and Jitu Patwari.

Patwari, former minister and sitting MLA from Rau Assembly seat of Indore, is leading one of the seven 'Jan Akrosh Yatra' launched by the party on September 19.

