At 26.5 degrees, Delhi's minimum temperature above normal

New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) The minimum temperature in the national Capital on Friday settled at 26.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above the normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).The weatherman has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle.

However, the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 36 degrees Celsius.

On Thursday the maximum temperature reached 37.2 degree Celsius, three notches above the normal.

Moreover, the relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. on Friday was recorded at 86 per cent.

As per the IMD, the national capital recorded one mm of rainfall till 8:30 a.m. on Friday.

