AIADMK lashes out against hike in building plan permit charges in TN

Chennai, July 31 (IANS) The AIADMK General Secretary and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Edappadi K. Palaniswami has hit out at the ruling DMK government's decision to increase the building plan permit charges.

The AIADMK leader has demanded the restoration of the old permit charges across the state and added that the people of the state were suffering from the spike in charges.

In a statement on Wednesday, Palaniswami said that for building a house of 1,000 square feet in Chennai, the charges of Rs 46,000 had been hiked to Rs 1 lakh.

He added that in Coimbatore, Madurai and Tiruppur, the charges have been increased from Rs 42,000 to Rs 88,000, and in Tiruchi, Salem and Tambaram from Rs 30,000 to Rs 84,000.

He said that in other urban municipal bodies and village panchayats, the charges were revised even further.

AMMK leader, T.T.V. Dhinakaran, has lashed out against the purpose of holding a round of the Indian Racing Festival Chennai from August 30 till September 1.

Dhinakaran has asked why the State Sports and Youth Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin was keen on holding the event and what benefit the racing festival would have for the people.

