AI-powered smart glasses for visually impaired launched by Telangana Governor

Hyderabad, Nov 21 (IANS) AI-powered smart glasses, which can help the visually impaired to identify faces and objects and also provide navigation support, were launched by Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma at a programme here on Thursday.

The glasses have been developed by the KIMS Foundation and Research Centre (KFRC).

In his address at the programme for the launch of the glasses, held at KIMS Hospital, Secunderabad here, the Governor stated that AI-powered smart glasses are set to bring a new light to their lives.

Until now, visually impaired individuals largely relied on canes for assistance, but these advanced glasses are designed to enhance their quality of life in ways previously unimaginable, he said.

Governor Varma praised the innovation, noting that it has the potential to make a profound difference in the lives of millions of visually impaired people.

The development of these glasses was led by former DRDO scientist Dr. V. Bhujanga Rao, under the KIMS Foundation and Research Centre.

Founded in 2010 by KIMS Hospital CMD Dr Bollineni Bhaskar Rao, the foundation collaborated with Achala Health Services, a technology company founded by Rajesh Raju. These smart glasses employ advanced computer vision and machine learning algorithms, making them an exceptional aid for the visually impaired. The glasses can help identify people standing in front of the user and can detect objects, obstacles, and surroundings, helping visually impaired individuals navigate without difficulty.

The glasses can also read printed or handwritten text aloud, facilitating easier communication and information access.

Governor Varma noted that India is home to over 20 million visually impaired people, making these smart glasses a crucial resource for them. He highlighted that these devices not only support daily activities but also boost users’ self-confidence. He expressed admiration for the scientists, technology experts, and supporting organizations involved, commending them for their dedication to improving the lives of the visually impaired.

Dr Bhaskar Rao emphasised that these glasses would allow the visually impaired to move more freely, recognise people around them, and communicate with greater ease. This technology, he said, fulfils the vision of providing equal opportunities and accessible information for everyone.

Dr. V. Bhujanga Rao announced that these smart glasses will be distributed to visually impaired individuals in need, with the assistance of prominent non-profit organisations, government agencies, and healthcare providers.

Achala Solutions CEO Raju affirmed that they have the infrastructure necessary to produce as many smart glasses as required. The Devanar Foundation for the Blind has verified the quality and performance of these smart glasses.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.