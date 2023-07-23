Ahmedabad accident: Probe reveals Tathya Patel's prior record of reckless driving

Ahmedabad, July 23 (IANS) Emerging evidence has suggested that the primary suspect, Tathya Patel of the ISKCON bridge Jaguar accident, in which nine people were killed, has a history of being involved in car crashes.



CCTV footage dated July 3, 15 days prior to the ISKCON Bridge accident, has surfaced, showing the accused, Tathya Patel, recklessly driving a Thar jeep and crashing it into a restaurant wall on Sindhu Bhavan Road. The incident involving the restaurant wall was privately settled between Patel and the establishment's manager, bypassing any significant police intervention.

"Tathya Patel was involved in another accident with his Thar vehicle, number 0093, a fortnight ago. He crashed into a wall at a dangerously high speed," an investigating officer stated. While there were no casualties in the previous incident, the footage clearly depicted Patel's hazardous driving.

The ISKCON Bridge accident, which resulted in the tragic loss of nine lives, including a constable and a home guard, is counted among the most devastating accidents in Ahmedabad's recent history.

Tathya's co-passengers during the fatal accident revealed that their appeals to Patel to reduce his speed had fallen on deaf ears. Patel was notorious for maintaining high speeds while driving, disregarding their concerns for safety. Tathya himself confessed to driving at an alarming speed of 100 to 120 mph and not noticing pedestrians on the road ahead.

Following these revelations, both Tathya Patel and his father, Prajnesh Patel, were arrested. After courtroom deliberations, Tathya was granted police custody for a three-day period, lasting until July 24.

--IANS

