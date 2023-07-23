Walking Experiment on Diabetes Results Naveen Nadimithi Vaidya Nilayam Advice

Everyone should read this properly

A research was conducted in England.

Walking for half an hour or 45 minutes a day (in the morning or in the evening, depending on their choice) than those who walk consistently, 5 to 10 minutes in the morning, 10 minutes after lunch, 10 minutes after dinner at night, and walking for a total of half an hour in the whole day, it has been shown that the sugar reserves in the blood will decrease significantly!



Blood tests conducted by them showed that the blood sugar level of those who got up within 5 minutes after eating and walked for 5-10 minutes decreased from 11% to 44%

So, until Diabetics, how long did you walk and how far did you walk? More than that, timing, i.e. when did you walk? It turns out that there is a priority!

This research was conducted 23 times in England. In this, a large number, i.e. 12 lakh people with diabetes have contributed as volunteers. This research lasted for 40 days. There is no change in the Medicines Dosage they use.

Half of them were asked to walk for 45 minutes a day. The other half were asked to walk for 10 minutes immediately after eating 3 meals (* less than 5 minutes after eating, get up*). After 40 days blood tests were done on 2 groups

These results have been revealed in it. Importantly, it was revealed that sugar percentage decreased by 22% in those who walked for 10 minutes after dinner.

It was unanimously revealed that people with diabetes, whether women or men, should walk for an average of 150 minutes per week.

Action point :

Do not watch TV immediately after eating. Get up, look at the clock and walk for 10 minutes even if you are in your room.

Walk 3 times. After 40 days take blood test.

heel pain / HEEL PAIN

Standing for a long time during the day, or generally walking, running, jogging on hard ground is the main reason for this.

The bottom of our foot - from the heel to the toes is a strong muscle.

This is called plantar fascia / PLANTAR FASCIA.

On the bottom side of the foot.. this strong muscle also forms the basis of a side pit-like part (arch).

Running hard on hard ground, standing for a long time, gaining weight, not using proper footwear..

If there is severe pressure on this muscle due to any such reason, it may increase a little.

or can be very crumpled.

Result- heel pain while walking.

Walking barefoot or climbing stairs increases this pain even more.

Usually it takes 2 or 3 months for this pain to subside completely.

It may take more time for some people..

Heel pain: If you do this with this leaf for heel pain, it will not come from birth..!

HEEL PAIN

Sleep at night and wake up in the morning with heel pain.

They use pain killers available in the market to reduce this pain.

They have no benefit except side effects. After a few days the problem will turn again..!

Now the tip that we are going to tell you is a permanent solution to the problem of heel pain..!

Ayurvedic Remedies for Heel Pain " :

Take 3 camphor cloves, 4 garlic cloves, three castor leaves. They should be chewed and massaged.

This mixture should be warmed in a pan.

When this mixture is a bit hot, put this mixture on the heel pain area and put a thin plastic single layer paper on top and then put a cotton cloth and bandage it.

After half an hour wash the feet with cold water.

If you do this for seven consecutive days, the heel pain will be permanently reduced.

People who have a lot of heel pain can apply the bandage twice in the morning and evening.

If you stick with this mixture for seven consecutive days, the heel pain will be completely reduced.

This problem will not bother you again and again. Instead of taking various painkiller tablets and getting side effects, you can use these at home to reduce heel pain. No extra paise will be spent.

