Ahead of polls, TJS leader Kodandaram meets Rahul

Karimnagar (Telangana), Oct 20 (IANS) Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) leader M. Kodandaram met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi here on Friday, during which they were understood to have discussed the possibility of electoral understanding for the assembly polls in the state next month.

After meeting the Congress MP, Kodandaram told reporters that there was a feudal rule in Telangana and they discussed how they can work together for a democratic rule in the state.

He, however, said they did not discuss seat sharing.

the meeting came amid the ongoing talks between the two parties for a tie-up. TJS is reportedly demanding seven to eight seats.

Three days ago, the TJS leader had said that talks were on with the Congress for seat sharing.

TJS was part of the grand alliance led by the Congress in Telangana in the 2018 elections.

However, the alliance, which also included Telugu Desam Party (TDP), suffered a crushing defeat.

The Congress won 19 seats in the 119-member Assembly, while TDP bagged only two seats and the TJS drew a blank.

Kodandaram, a former professor of political science at Osmania University, had played a key role in the Telangana movement as convenor of Joint Action Committee (JAC), which included KCR-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

However, after the formation of Telangana state differences cropped up between Kodandaram and KCR.

