Ahead of counting day, MP Cong chief accuses bureaucrats of acting as 'BJP's agents'

Bhopal, June 3 (IANS) On the eve counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari on Monday accused the state's bureaucrats of "acting as BJP's agents".

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, Patwari claimed there were several instances where the district collectors, who were also the returning officers for the LS polls, acted in a biased manner.

Patwari also said that the Congress has prepared a list of such bureaucrats (returning officers), as he threatened to expose them after the counting is over on Tuesday.

"Several district collectors acted like BJP's agents and did not follow the Election Commission's guidelines. They did so because they were forced to act in a particular manner. Some of them also did so deliberately to please the BJP leaders. We have prepared a list of such officers and will expose them after the election process is completed," Patwari claimed.

Meanwhile, Patwari also said the Congress fought the general elections on public issues across the country, as he claimed that the Congress' election manifesto was discussed more than the BJP's by the electorate.

On Exit Polls, Patwari reiterated the stand of the Congress top brass, calling them "fantasy polls of the BJP led by PM Narendra Modi".

"We have given a tough fight in over a dozen Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh and are expecting a positive response tomorrow (counting day)," Patwari said.

Notably, most Exit Polls have predicted a comfortable victory for the BJP-led NDA, with some even forecasting a two-thirds majority for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

For Madhya Pradesh, most Exit Polls have projected the BJP to win 27-29 Lok Sabha seats, while the Congress is expected to win 2-3 seats.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.