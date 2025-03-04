After a stellar 2024, Jio Studios kicks off 2025 with Sky Force success and 8+ major OTT releases

Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) After an extraordinary 2024 with blockbuster hits like "Article 370", "Laapataa Ladies", "Shaitaan", "Stree 2" and "Singham Again", Jio Studios is all set to continue the wave in 2025 as well.

After beginning 2025 with the successful release of "Sky Force", Jio Studios is gearing up to boast eight new OTT releases.

The first on the list is Sanya Malhotra's much-appreciated "Mrs.".

The retelling of the Malayalam flick "The Great Indian Kitchen" shares the tale of a newlywed woman navigating through regressive patriarchal traditions. The project features Nishant Dahiya and Kanwaljit Singh in key roles. The movie has managed to create a massive online debate on the prevalent patriarchal mindset embedded in our society.

"Mrs." premiered at the 2024 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne and was also screened at the New York Indian Film Festival. The movie premiered on ZEE5 on February 7, 2025.

Next up is the ultimate Netflix binge "Dhoom Dhaam". With Yami Gautam, and Pratik Gandhi as the lead, the drama talks about a mismatched couple forced to go on an unexpected adventure on their wedding night.

They also have "The Storyteller" in their kitty. The film is a masterful tribute to Satyajit Ray’s legacy. Based on Satyajit Ray's short story "Golpo Boliye Tarini Khuro", the drama talks about originality versus plagiarism.

Made under the direction of Ananth Mahadevan, "The Storyteller" enjoys wonderful performances by Paresh Rawal, Adil Hussain, and Revathi.

The list also includes "Kaushaljis vs Kaushal", a heartfelt exploration of second chances in love. The Seema Desai's directorial has Ashutosh Rana, Sheeba Chaddha, and Isha Talwar as the primary cast.

Besides these, Jio Studios' lineup also has "Hisaab Barabar", "Bobby Rishi ki Love Story", "Sweet Dreams", and "Dil Dosti Dogs".

All these films are not only topping the charts but also leading Ormax reports. With over eight titles launched and more to come, the studio has further extended its promise to reach a diverse audience.

