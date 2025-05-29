After returning in IPL 2025, Tushar Deshpande backed to bring his A-game on trip to England

New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) There were eyebrows raised when Tushar Deshpande’s name was spotted in India ‘A’ squad set to face England Lions in a red-ball series starting in Canterbury on May 30. At a time when Ranji Trophy performances have been considered in ‘A’ team selection, Deshpande’s name in the squad took everyone by surprise.

The surprise is justified, considering Deshpande had missed the entirety of the last domestic season due to an ankle injury needing surgery, shortly after he made his India debut on the T20I tour of Zimbabwe in July 2024.

If people aware of the developments are to be believed, then Deshpande’s skillsets - brisk pace and wicket-taking abilities, which were in display while picking 15 scalps in Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy win in 2023/24 season – along with the national set-up aiming to have fast bowlers of every kind in the pool, have resulted in him being with the India ‘A’ team in Canterbury.

“I think it's been a long break since Tushar has come back. He was out for the entire season and whatever IPL games that he has played, he has really done well. So, I think it is a positive for him that selectors have shown faith on him, even after being injured in the last season.

“But he has really come back well in the IPL matches that he has played. So, I think it's going to be very important for him to do well in the tour which will happen now to England. I'm sure with the way he has come back this season in the IPL, he is going to do well,” said Dhawal Kulkarni, former India fast-bowler, to IANS.

IPL 2025 marked Deshpande’s return to competitive cricket and though he took only nine wickets in ten games at an economy rate of 10.63, the seasoned campaigner is backed by Kulkarni, Mumbai’s bowling consultant in the recent domestic season, to come good in England, where conditions will be to his liking with the Dukes ball in hand.

“The skill aspect, if I speak about him, he has got a decent pace at which he bowls, and also, swings the ball at that pace. So, he has got that skill set which is required when you bowl with the red-ball. Bowling with the Dukes ball is a little different as compared to bowling with the Kookaburra or the SG ball.

“But it does swing more than these two balls. Also, the conditions there are pretty much favourable for the guys who try and swing the ball. So, I think it is going to be a good tour for Tushar,” he added.

Deshpande made his first-class debut in 2016, but it wasn’t until till the 2018/19 season, when he became a regular figure in the Mumbai set-up. Kulkarni, who played 12 ODIs and two T20Is for India, witnessed Deshpande’s growth from close quarters and feels the pacer’s eagerness to gain experience by playing domestic games has helped him grow maturely.

“I think with the experience he has grown and matured as a cricketer, and a bowler. There is no substitute for experience. I mean, if you want to succeed at the highest level, you have to gain that experience by playing domestic cricket. Tushar Deshpande is someone who has always been eager and keen to explore playing domestic cricket, and that's why he succeeded, which is a big positive if you look at things.

“I think over a period of time, he has been one of those bowlers Mumbai has really relied on for pace and consistency. So, he has matured as a bowler, as he keeps thinking about his own bowling and how to go about his fitness. He has been very much disciplined in the last few years, and the results can be seen,” he concluded.

