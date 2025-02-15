After Rajan Salvi's exit, another rebellion in SS(UBT)? 'Sulking' Konkan MLA adds to party's woes

Mumbai, Feb 15 (IANS) The rebel factor which impacted both the Mahayuti as well as MahVikasAgahdi (MVA) alliance in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, continues to create headache for Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), as the latest episode threatens to erode the party's sole bastion in Konkan region, once a stronghold of the united Shiv Sena under Bal Thackeray.

Rajan Salvi, three-time legislator and veteran SS (UBT) leader snapped ties with the party on Friday and joined the Shiv Sena, led by Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. The switchover of former MLA from Ratnagiri seat along with hundreds of supporters came as a strong setback to the beleaguered party, which is already battling to keep its flock together in the wake of alleged poaching attempts by the Shiv Sena.

The latest turmoil within the party stems from fresh brewing discontent by the sitting MLA from the Konkan region, Bhaskar Jadhav. According to those close to him, Bhaskar Jadhav is upset with the SS (UBT)'s style of functioning and his constant ignorance and snubbing in the party's affairs including devising campaign strategy for the Konkan region, ahead of local body elections in the state, this year.

Bhaskar Jadhav is understood to have aired his grievances with the party's brass over the "arbitrary and overbearing" attitude of ex-MP Vinayak Raut.

Rajan Salvi, the party veteran from the region also expressed similar displeasure over Raut’s style of functioning and switched sides to Shinde camp.

Following complaints, Vinayak Raut was summoned on Saturday by party supremo Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree. However, he convinced the party brass about the "anti-party activities" of some leaders including Rajan Salvi and explained how this would hurt the party's prospects in upcoming elections.

What signifies escalating tension in the party is that instead of addressing the concerns of rebels including the sulking Ratnagiri legislator, it clamped down on his close supporters and aides.

The SS (UBT) supremo on Saturday showed the door to three party officer-bearers from Ratnagiri – namely Rajendra Mahadik (Ratngiri co-in-charge), Vinas Chalke (district head) and Rohan Bane, all three said to be key associates of the sitting Sena MLA.

Meanwhile, the party has called a meeting of party leaders and workers from the Ratnagiri region on Sunday, where, it would not only address their concerns but also possibly placate the rebellious ones.

The party's damage control exercise could be a good move to mollify and mollycoddle the sulking members, ahead of civic polls, however, the 'Operation Tiger' run by "Shinde Sena" continues to remain a challenge for the Shiv Sena (UBT).

Notably, the erstwhile Shiv Sena enjoyed unparalleled clout in the coastal belt of Maharashtra, comprising Konkan and Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) barring Mumbai, for decades. The 2024 Assembly elections marked a historic rout for the party as it was reduced to just one seat in the 39 seats of the region.

