After nearly two months, rain & snow break prolonged dry spell in Kashmir

Srinagar, Feb 20 (IANS) After 50 days, the prolonged dry spell broke in Kashmir Valley on Thursday as rain lashed the plains and higher reaches recorded snowfall.

Widespread jubilation started across Kashmir when people woke up as rain lashed the plains after such a long period.

Scores of springs dried up and power generation from hydroelectric power projects dropped by 80 per cent due to the dry spell.

Authorities postponed the 'Khelo India 2025' winter games scheduled in the ski resort of Gulmarg due to scant snowfall.

MET Department Director Mukhtar Ahmad told IANS: "Today's rain/snow has broken the extended dry spell. This will lead to increased discharge in rivers and streams in the coming days. If the present weather model holds, Jammu and Kashmir will have more rain and snow between February 26 to February 28. The present model indicates the forecast to have a strong probability."

Locals have been praying for rainfall and expecting it would restore the perennial springs that had dried up and help those witnessing very low water discharge.

Srinagar recorded 4.4 degrees Celsius minimum temperature, Gulmarg minus 2.8 degrees Celsius and Pahalgam 1.2 degrees Celsius. Jammu city recorded 11.9 degrees Celsius minimum temperature, Katra town 9 degrees Celsius, Batote 3.7 degrees Celsius, Banihal 2.4 degrees Celsius and Bhaderwah 4.4 degrees Celsius.

Usually, all the perennial water reservoirs of Jammu and Kashmir up in the mountains get replenished by heavy snowfall during the winter months. This replenishment of perennial water reservoirs sustains rivers, streams, springs, lakes and other water bodies in Jammu and Kashmir during the hot summer months.

Less or no snowfall during the winter spells disaster leading to water shortages in the summer months.

