Three killed, several injured in two road accidents in MP

Bhopal, Feb 20 (IANS) In two separate incidents of road accidents in the towns of Maihar and Katni in Madhya Pradesh, three lives were tragically lost and several others were injured, officials said on Thursday.

The first accident occurred near the Ram Mandir in Maihar, located 475 km from Bhopal. A "Scorpio" vehicle collided with the rear end of a bus, resulting in the death of three occupants in the Scorpio. Two other passengers sustained injuries, with one in critical condition.

Although there are reports of a woman succumbing to her injuries, the police have not yet confirmed this. The accident took place around 3 a.m. on Thursday morning. The injured were initially taken to a local hospital and later transferred to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Rewa.

In a separate incident, a bus carrying Kumbh pilgrims from Telangana to Prayagraj overturned near Dwara village in the Kotwali police area of Katni district, injuring seven passengers.

The accident occurred during the morning hours on Thursday. All the injured were admitted to the Katni District Hospital.

The police have not yet determined the cause of the accident, but initial reports suggest that the driver lost control after failing to see a speed breaker.

Just a day earlier, a similar accident in Maihar claimed the lives of a couple and their daughter when their car crashed into a stationary truck. The injured were taken to the district hospital by the police in Katni.

On Wednesday multiple road accidents claimed several of the Kumbh pilgrims. Despite warnings and instructions issued by the local, district, and state administration there is no let up in the number of road accidents near the Satna-Katni-Maihar area of Madhya Pradesh which provides smooth access to Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

