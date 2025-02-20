Sneha Namanandi reveals how Priya Dutt's bond with her pets goes beyond mere companionship

Mumbai, Feb 20 (IANS) Actress and animal lover Sneha Namanandi recently opened up about Priya Dutt’s deep connection with her pets, describing it as something far beyond simple companionship.

According to Namanandi, the bond Priya shares with her animals is truly unique, reflecting a relationship built on trust, love, and mutual understanding. During her appearance on the Pet Stories by Pet Station podcast, Sneha joined Priya for an engaging episode, where she made some candid revelations.

Speaking about Dutt’s love for her pets, Sneha revealed, “Priya ma'am has always had pets. She has been attached to them since childhood. She's never not had pets. She is still not over her first ever pet, which she had before these three kids she has now. She still misses her first pet, she says. And that's how I feel a human and a pet bond is. It's so strong that you just can't get over it. It's like losing your own child when you lose them.”

During the episode, Priya brought along her three beloved pets—two Huskies and an Indie dog she rescued from the streets.

"His name is Patch, and the other two pets are Chloe and Mishka. All three are very beautiful and gorgeous. They did so many activities on set and were loved by everyone. So friendly, so happy—just like Priya ma’am."

Sneha went on to mention, “They say our pets adapt to our habits and personalities, and I think they are exactly like Priya ma’am—so calm, nice, happy, and cute. Mishka, the female Husky, was like a royal queen. She's so gorgeous. Chloe, the black female Husky, was also gorgeous. Patch, the Indie dog, actually looks like both the other dogs.”

What amazed Sneha the most was the incredible bond between Priya's pets.

"The best part is their chemistry. They just avoid conflict. They always follow each other’s path, and when two of them are busy, the third one doesn’t interfere. They understand each other so well. I think Priya ma'am has trained—or rather disciplined—them so well. They are such cute, happy kids—so obedient and so nice,” she further stated.

Sneha Namanandi also shared how moved she was when Priya spoke about her first pet. “It was such a fun episode. In fact, when she was narrating her story about her first ever pet, she was so emotional, and I could actually feel that. Even I had moist eyes because it was so emotional.”

