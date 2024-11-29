After meeting HM Amit Shah in Delhi, Mahayuti leaders to huddle in Mumbai

Mumbai, Nov 29 (IANS) After a two-and-half-hour-long meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah on November 28 night in Delhi where Fadnavis’ name has reportedly been finalised as the Maharashtra Chief Minister, the Mahayuti leaders, including Eknath Shinde and Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar will now meet in Mumbai.

The meeting is likely to take place on Friday to discuss the distribution of portfolios, the post of the chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, the appointment of district guardian ministers and the allocation of various government undertakings and corporations among the partners.

The Mahayuti partners have so far arrived at a consensus of a formula comprising the Chief Minister and the two Deputy Chief ministers although they have to conclude talks over the formula of the cabinet berths and allocation of portfolios.

Shinde has said that their meeting with the home minister was good and positive, he, however, has not yet divulged details regarding the meeting to be held in Mumbai. On Wednesday, he said that he would not be a speed breaker or a hurdle in the selection of the Chief Minister’s candidate as he will abide by the Prime Minister’s decision. However, sources said he has yet to make up his mind whether or not to join the new Mahayuti government as the deputy chief minister or nominate one of his close confidants.

Pressure is mounting on Shinde from the Shiv Sena leader and cadres to accept the Deputy CM’s post. Shinde’s son and party MP Eknath Shinde has also been talking about the Deputy CM’s post.

BJP insiders claim that Fadnavis, who is credited for the party’s stellar performance, is the front-runner for the CM’s post. Shinde’s confidant and Industry Minister Uday Samant clarified that Eknath Shinde has not left a claim over the CM’s post but has authorised the Prime Minister to take a decision. Interestingly, NCP led by Ajit Pawar has reiterated his party’s support for Fadnavis as the chief minister. Ajit Pawar said that the Mahayuti alliance has achieved the majority, adding that no discussion was held before the election on who will become the chief minister.

A senior Shiv Sena leader said, "Chief Minister and party chief leader Eknath Shinde has made a strong case of 12 ministers in the new cabinet demanding two important departments of home and urban developments in its quota. Shiv Sena is quite keen to get the post of the state council chairperson. At present, the party leader Neelam Gorhe is the deputy chairperson. In addition, Shiv Sena wants that the BJP should honour the party during the appointment of district guardian ministers." However, he admitted that the BJP is not in the mood to leave its claim over the politically sensitive home department which is currently held by Fadnavis.

BJP sources said that the party will keep key departments, including home, revenue, energy, housing, rural development, water resources, forest, OBC welfare, tourism and general administration. This is obvious considering its 132 legislators in the 288-member state Assembly. BJP is insisting on a 21-12-10 or 22-12-9 formula for cabinet berths. Shinde camp may get 12 and NCP may have to settle at 7 to 9 or 10 cabinet berths.

Sources said that a meeting of BJP’s legislators may happen on Sunday or Monday to elect the state legislative party group leader. Thereafter, the BJP and allies will make a formal claim with Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan for the government formation. Sources said that the swearing-in may take place on December 3 or 4 at the Bandra Kurla Complex as there is a cricket match at the Wankhede Stadium while there will be a stream of followers of BR Ambedkar at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park ahead of his death anniversary on December 6.

Shiv Sena focuses on urban development, education, cultural affairs, water supply, health, transport, and state excise departments.

Ajit Pawar on Thursday in Delhi has already announced that he will continue to hold the planning and finance departments citing that he has set a record of presenting 10 budgets in the state. NCP has made a pitch for the allocation of departments. including planning and finance, cooperation, women and child welfare, food and civil supply, minority affairs, medical education and tribal development.

(Sanjay Jog can be contacted at sanjay.j@ians.in

