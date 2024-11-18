After caste census, all classes in country will get justice: Rahul Gandhi

Ranchi, Nov 18 (IANS) Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha (LoP), Rahul Gandhi, at a press conference here on Monday, said that the caste census will fundamentally change the country's politics and social systems and all classes in India will get justice.

Describing the importance of data in today’s time, Rahul Gandhi said that the census would reveal the extent of participation of Backward Classes, Dalits, and tribals in India's power structures and institutions.

"Once we have accurate data, we can develop policies to ensure justice for all sections," he said.

According to him, the current lack of data on Backward Classes hinders effective policymaking and equitable distribution.

LoP Gandhi noted that Congress-led state governments, like those in Karnataka and Telangana, are already engaging with citizens to discuss what questions should be included in the caste census.

Rahul Gandhi stressed that this consultative approach ensures that people's voices are reflected in the process.

"We have a complete road map, and we are getting valuable suggestions on how to structure this census," the LoP added.

Rahul Gandhi pointed out that while approximately 50 per cent of India's population is from the Backward Classes -- 15 per cent are Dalits, and 8 per cent are tribals -- but the extent of their representation in key institutions is unknown.

“Once this data is available, we can justify expanding the current 50 per cent reservation cap,” Rahul Gandhi said.

The LoP also addressed allegations from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who claimed that Rahul Gandhi opposes reservations.

"I fully support reservations," Gandhi reiterated, accusing the Prime Minister of evading questions about conducting a caste census to better implement reservation policies.

For Jharkhand, he pledged to increase reservation quotas -- raising tribal reservation from 26 per cent to 28 per cent, Dalit quota from 12 per cent to 14 per cent, and Backward Class reservation from 14 per cent to 27 per cent.

Rahul Gandhi slammed the BJP for labeling tribals as "forest dwellers," calling it an insult, and accused the party of holding anti-tribal sentiments.

LoP Gandhi alleged that the BJP has tried to intimidate Jharkhand's Chief Minister Hemant Soren with false charges to undermine his governance. He claimed that the central government has withheld Rs 1.36 lakh crore from Jharkhand, which should be allocated for land compensation and coal royalties. “This money belongs to the state's Backward Classes, Dalits, and tribals, and should be used for their development,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Addressing questions about welfare schemes, he defended the Congress' plans to provide financial support to the poor, stating that labeling these as "freebies" is insulting. “Government waives large debts of industrialists and billionaires, but not of the poor,” Rahul Gandhi added.

“Under our government in Jharkhand, a monthly payment of Rs 2,500 to women, gas cylinders at Rs 450, seven kg of grain per person monthly, and an increased Minimum Support Price (MSP) on paddy from Rs 2,400 to Rs 3,200 per quintal will be given,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi also outlined healthcare plan of Rs 15 lakh health insurance scheme for Jharkhand and creating 10 lakh jobs over the next five years in the state.

When questioned about unfulfilled promises of job creation by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Gandhi blamed the BJP for obstructing Soren’s efforts. He argued that national job growth has stagnated due to the BJP government's flawed policies, such as demonetisation and the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Calling the elections in Jharkhand as a battle of ideologies, Rahul Gandhi stated, "On one side, there are those who want to save the Constitution and increase reservation, and on the other, the RSS, which seeks to destroy the Constitution."

Regarding the continued violence in Manipur, Rahul Gandhi expressed concern over the lack of intervention from the Prime Minister. "We walked 4,000 km during the Bharat Jodo Yatra with the message of love. The BJP, on the other hand, spreads hatred, which has ignited the current unrest," he remarked.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.