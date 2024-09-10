AFG-NZ Test: Same fate on Day 2 as wet outfiled called off play

Greater Noida, Sep 10 (IANS) The second day of the one-off Test match between Afghanistan and New Zealand was also called off without a ball being bowled due to wet outfield at Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground on Tuesday.

Multiple inspections were held throughout the day before play was finally called off around 3:04 pm.

The groundstaff had cut a portion of the grass from the practice area and had brought that onto the wet section of the ground but the solution didn't pay off. The super soppers were at work to make the outfield ready for the play since Day 1.

Like Day 1, there was no rain on the second day of the Test, but the city witnessed some overnight downpours. Many electrical fans were brought in and kept face-down to dry the wet patch of the outfield. But the umpires felt the surface was not safe enough to play.

The New Zealand players reached the ground at 1 pm and had a net session on the strip, beside the main pitch.

The current Test is not part of the World Test Championship but the Kiwis have the opportunity to acclimatise to subcontinental conditions ahead of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka and India in the coming months.

On the other hand, Afghanistan, who have played two one-off Tests against Sri Lanka and Ireland earlier this year, are in search of their first red-ball win since 2021.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.