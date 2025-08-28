Affront to 140 crore Indians: CM Yogi on 'abusive' slogans against PM Modi during 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' 

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday flayed the Mahagathbandhan (Cong-RJD-Left parties) alliance for allowing its stage to hurl "abusive" and "utterly derogatory" remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bihar and termed it "an affront to the sentiments of 140 crore Indian citizens".

The UP CM said the people of Bihar will not accept such "abusive" behaviour against PM Modi and said that they will certainly democratically respond to this "hateful" politics.

A massive controversy broke out in Bihar's Darbhanga this morning, as RJD-Congress workers resorted to "highly objectionable and abusive" sloganeering against Prime Minister Modi during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'.

Though Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav were not present on stage during the incident, their posters were displayed all across the venue.

Video clips from the event went viral on social media, showing their workers and supporters making "offensive" remarks against the Prime Minister.

CM Yogi took to X to denounce the incident and wrote, "The use of indecent language against the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the platform of Congress and RJD is highly condemnable and a fall from political decorum."

"This act by the leaders of the INDI alliance is not just an insult to the Prime Minister, but an affront to the sentiments of 140 crore Indian citizens," he added.

The episode, apparently leaving the Gandhi-Yadav duo red-faced, has drawn all-round condemnation, receiving flak from parties across the spectrum.

Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary also condemned the incident.

"The way Congress and RJD workers used abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a shameful day for democracy. Their language spreads hatred in society,” he said.

"This has been RJD's character, and Congress has also not moved beyond it. Congress members fail to understand that this is not a monarchy but a democracy. Society is watching and will deliver a decisive response," he further told the scribes.

