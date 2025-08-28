Haryana govt evaded direct reply to Oppn’s questions in Assembly, says Hooda

Chandigarh, Aug 28 (IANS) Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda on Thursday said the BJP government in Haryana kept running away from the Opposition's questions during the just concluded Assembly session.

Congress MLAs asked questions on all issues ranging from law and order to farmers, roads, hospitals, inflation, corruption, unemployment, and crop damage.

“The government neither had an answer to any question nor a solution to any problem,” he told the media here.

The two-time Chief Minister said the BJP's claim of giving minimum support price (MSP) on 24 crops is being exposed again and again.

“After paddy and maize, sunflowers grown by the farmers were also sold in the mandis at a rate much lower than the MSP. Instead of Rs 2,400 per quintal of the MSP, farmers got only Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,400 for maize,” he said.

“Whenever farmers ask for the MSP, the government entangles them in the web of portals. Now registration on the portal of 'Meri Fasal Mera Byora' has been made mandatory for fertilisers as well. That means the government has completely washed its hands off the responsibility of MSP and giving fertilisers,” he said.

Hooda said the same is the case with compensation.

“The government does get the registration done on the Compensation Portal, but compensation is not given. The PM Crop Insurance Scheme has also made the farmers poor and the insurance companies rich. This was revealed by the answer to a question asked in the Parliament. The government said that there has been a huge drop of 90 per cent in the compensation amount under the scheme,” he explained.

He said there has been a scam of crores of rupees in making BPL cards in Haryana.

“As the elections came near, lakhs of BPL cards were made in a hurry. Cards were also made for those people who were ineligible for them. By doing this, the BJP took the votes of lakhs of people in the elections, and now, after forming the government for the third time, it has started showing its true colours,” he said.

“Now, BPL cards of thousands of families are being cut every day, this also includes families that are below the poverty line. By cutting the ration cards of about 11 lakh families, they have been deprived of the benefits of government schemes,” he said, terming the addition and deletion of BPL as vote theft.

