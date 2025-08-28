Zimbabwe reveal 14-member squad for 2025 Women’s T20 WC Africa Qualifier

Harare, Aug 28 (IANS) Zimbabwe have named a strong 14-player squad set to participate in the 2025 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, to be held in Namibia from August 31 to September 6.

Veteran batter Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano will lead the side, which is a mix of seasoned campaigners and emerging talents, as Zimbabwe seek to secure a place at next year’s Global Qualifiers in Nepal – the final step towards qualifying for the 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, to be played in England.

Zimbabwe have been slotted in Group A of the Africa Qualifiers alongside hosts Namibia, Nigeria, and Sierra Leone, while Group B consists of Uganda, Tanzania, Kenya, and Rwanda.

“This tournament is of huge significance because it is our gateway to the Global Qualifier, which in turn gives us a chance to play at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026. Every game counts, and we know what is at stake.”

“We have worked hard on all aspects of our game – from batting depth and bowling variations to fielding sharpness. The squad has a good balance of experience and youth, and we believe we are in a strong position to compete,” said head coach Walter Chawaguta in a statement.

Zimbabwe will kick off their campaign against Namibia on August 31 at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek. They will then face Sierra Leone the following morning at the same venue, before wrapping up their group fixtures with a clash against Nigeria on September 3 at the HP Oval.

The top two sides from each group will qualify for the semifinals, scheduled for September 4. The two finalists will not only battle for the trophy on September 6 but also secure their tickets to the Global Qualifier in Nepal.

“It’s important for us to stay humble and grounded. We cannot afford to underestimate any opposition because in tournament cricket, one bad day can undo all your hard work. The key will be to remain consistent and play every match with the same intensity,” added Chawaguta.

Zimbabwe squad:

Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano (c), Beloved Biza, Christabel Chatonzwa, Kudzai Chigora, Francisca Chipare, Chiedza Dhururu, Nyasha Gwanzura, Lindokuhle Mabhero, Modester Mupachikwa, Kelis Ndhlovu, Josephine Nkomo, Nomvelo Sibanda, Loreen Tshuma, and Adel Zimunu

