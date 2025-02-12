Aditya Seal opens up about Valentine's Day and his love language

Mumbai, Feb 12 (IANS) Valentine's Day is just two days away. During a recent interaction, actor Aditya Seal opened up about how V-Day is special for him.

The 'Khel Khel Mein' actor said, "Every Valentine's Day is another excuse to make your partner feel loved and show that the relationship is special to you. It's a good reminder of why you fell in love in the first place."

He was also asked, "What is the perfect language of love for you?" Aditya Seal replied, "Action and respect. I don't need my partner to keep saying that she loves me, I need her actions to make me feel it and vice versa."

On the professional front, Aditya Seal will next be seen in Mudassar Aziz's "Mere Husband Ki Biwi", alongside Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, and Bhumi Pednekar.

Talking about his next, Aditya Seal said that the director’s films always have a fresh perspective on relationships. He stated, “Being a part of Mere Husband Ki Girlfriend is exciting for me. It's a film that blends humor, drama, and a lot of heart, and I couldn’t have asked for a better team. The moment I heard the script, I knew this was something I wanted to be a part of.”

The 'Indoo Ki Jawani' actor added, “The characters, the situational comedy, it all makes for an entertaining ride. Working with Mudassar Aziz has been an absolute delight. He has an incredible understanding of comedy. His films always have a fresh perspective on relationships, and I was drawn to how he balances humor with meaningful storytelling”.

"Mere Husband Ki Biwi" revolves around a Delhi professional, who navigates through a complicated love triangle when his old flame returns to his life just as he begins falling for someone new, leading to a series of comedic misunderstandings.

The much-awaited drama will be released in the cinema halls on February 21, 2025.

